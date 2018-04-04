Deputies locate teen they say ran away from Juvenile Justice facility in Union Co.

Scene of search underway from teen deputies said ran away from DJJ facility in Union County (FOX Carolina/ 4/4/18)

Union County deputies said they were searching for a 16-year-old boy who ran away from the Camp White Pines facility early Wednesday.

Deputies said they were called to the Department of Juvenile Justice facility on T Bishop Road in Jonesville around 1 a.m. April 4.

According to an incident report, the teen asked to use the bathroom and then ran into the woods when he got outside.

K-9s were called in but lost the boy’s scent at a driveway along West Springs Highway, deputies said.

No warrants have been signed since the teen is a runaway and not an escapee.

Major Haynes with the Sheriff's Office said a BOLO was issued all the way to Charleston, which is the teen's hometown.

Haynes said bloodhounds were out assisting with the search, and that deputies believe the teen was picked up near the intersection of Bishop Road and West Springs Hwy. The search was active along Bob Little Road Thursday evening.

The teen was identified Thursday as Elleyon Adrian White. He's about 5' 8" tall, weighing 155 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and boxers.

Deputies said White was located a little after 10 p.m. after he ran to the intersection of Hwy 176 and New Hope Church Road.

The teen was taken into custody without incident. Deputies said he was cold, hungry and scratched up, so medics were dispatched to check on him, and they cleared him.

White is now heading back to Camp White Pines, said the Sheriff's Office.

