Deputies searching for teen who escaped from Juvenile Justice facility in Union County

Union County deputies said they are searching for a 16-year-old boy who escaped from the Camp White Pines facility early Wednesday.

Deputies said they were called to the Department of Juvenile Justice facility on T Bishop Road in Jonesville around 1 a.m.

According to an incident report, the teen asked to use the bathroom and then ran into the woods when he got outside.

K-9s were called in but lost the boy’s scent at a driveway along West Springs Highway, deputies said.

A warrant was signed charging the juvenile as an escapee.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

