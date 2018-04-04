Deputies searching for teen who escaped from Juvenile Justice fa - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies searching for teen who escaped from Juvenile Justice facility in Union County

Posted: Updated:
(file photo | Associated Press) (file photo | Associated Press)
JONESVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Union County deputies said they are searching for a 16-year-old boy who escaped from the Camp White Pines facility early Wednesday.

Deputies said they were called to the Department of Juvenile Justice facility on T Bishop Road in Jonesville around 1 a.m.

According to an incident report, the teen asked to use the bathroom and then ran into the woods when he got outside.

K-9s were called in but lost the boy’s scent at a driveway along West Springs Highway, deputies said.

A warrant was signed charging the juvenile as an escapee.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

MORE NEWS - Kenny Rogers cancels tour due to 'health challenges'

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.