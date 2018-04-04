Deputies searching for teen who ran away from Juvenile Justice facility in Union Co.

Union County deputies said they were searching for a 16-year-old boy who ran away from the Camp White Pines facility early Wednesday.

Deputies said they were called to the Department of Juvenile Justice facility on T Bishop Road in Jonesville around 1 a.m.

According to an incident report, the teen asked to use the bathroom and then ran into the woods when he got outside.

K-9s were called in but lost the boy’s scent at a driveway along West Springs Highway, deputies said.

No warrants have been signed since the teen is a runaway and not an escapee.

Major Haynes with the Sheriff's Office said a BOLO was issued all the way to Charleston, which is the teen's hometown.

Haynes said bloodhounds were out assisting with the search Tuesday night, and that deputies believe the teen was picked up near the intersection of Bishop Road and West Springs Hwy. The search was active along Bob Little Road Thursday evening.

Deputies said the teen has been entered into the NCIC system.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

MORE NEWS - Kenny Rogers cancels tour due to 'health challenges'

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.