Deputies: Warrants issued for Union Co. mother after newborn tests positive for marijuana

(file photo | Associated Press) (file photo | Associated Press)
UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Union County deputies said a new mother has been charged with neglect after both she and her baby tested positive for marijuana.

Deputies said Marilyn Evans gave birth on March 29 and a urine drug screen taken at the hospital showed both Evans and the baby had THC in their systems.

Deputies said a warrant was signed charging Evans, 27, with unlawful neglect for placing the baby at unreasonable risk of harm by exposing the child to illegal drugs during pregnancy.

