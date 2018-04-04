Deputies: Warrants issued for Union Co. mother after newborn tests positive for marijuana

Union County deputies said a new mother has been charged with neglect after both she and her baby tested positive for marijuana.

Deputies said Marilyn Evans gave birth on March 29 and a urine drug screen taken at the hospital showed both Evans and the baby had THC in their systems.

Deputies said a warrant was signed charging Evans, 27, with unlawful neglect for placing the baby at unreasonable risk of harm by exposing the child to illegal drugs during pregnancy.

MORE NEWS - Deputies searching for teen who escaped from Juvenile Justice facility in Union County

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.