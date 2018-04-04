Sen. Lindsey Graham hosts roundtable on opioid addiction in Greenville Co.

Senator Lindsey Graham held a roundtable with opioid addiction experts in Greenville County on Wednesday.

The coroner, the sheriff's office and an addiction treatment organization spoke at the event.

Sen. Graham said he wants to create a national model pilot program based on the county's efforts in prevention, treatment, recovery and deterrence. According to Graham, Greenville County has the most coordinated effort to fight opioid addiction.

The pilot program will cover how opioid addiction starts, treatment and recovery.

Sen. Graham, along with Senators Tom Cotton, John Kennedy, Bill Cassidy, Dean Heller and Ben Sasse, have introduced legislation to strengthen penalties for fentanyl distribution and trafficking.

Graham released the following statement regarding the proposed legislation:

“Fentanyl is one of the most deadly drugs on the market and I look forward to working with Senators Cotton, Kennedy, Cassidy, Heller, and Sasse to substantially increase penalties for those who traffic this horrific drug. I’ll also be working with Senator Cotton and others to explore the possibility of even stronger penalties—that could include the death penalty if the fentanyl results in someone’s death—for those who choose to push this deadly drug into our communities. Increasing these mandatory minimums is well-justified.”

Sen. Graham will return to Greenville in 60 days to further discuss the program.

