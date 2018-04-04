Colder air moves in

Click to view a list of the latest closings and delays caused by inclement weather.

Temps in the 30s return to our forecast for Thursday morning, so be sure to protect your sensitive outdoor plants! We'll see patchy frost area-wide, with some areas experiencing a freeze in the mountains.

Lows will drop to 36 for the Upstate and 32 in the mountains early Thursday, but with sunshine we should see those temps rebound quickly. Highs will be back in the 60s for the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Friday will be pleasant with a few clouds and highs ranging from the mid 60s to low 70s, then the chance for showers will increase Friday night into Saturday.

Rain will be most likely for Saturday morning and early afternoon, with temperatures struggling to get out of the 50s. We could see a brief wintry mix in the high mountain locations.

Sunday should be dry with highs back in the 60s.

