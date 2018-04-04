Nice and sunny today, watching weekend rain

Get news, weather on the go

Nice days are coming ahead of some weekend rain chances.

Today, mostly sunny conditions will help temperatures climb into the upper 50s to middle 60s - a few degrees shy of normal for this time of year. All in all, not a bad day after a cold start!

Friday will be pleasant with a few clouds and highs ranging from the mid 60s to low 70s, then the chance for showers will increase Friday evening especially in the mountains.

Rain will be most likely for Saturday morning and early afternoon, with temperatures briefly reaching the 60s in the Upstate before falling quickly by evening. We could see a brief wintry mix in the high mountain locations.

Sunday starts chilly again with temperatures in the 30s, and highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees despite some sunshine.

Rain is back on Monday and then we're watching yet another potential for frost or freeze concerns moving in Wednesday morning.

