Deputies: Woman's purse, truck stolen by her date

Spartanburg County deputies said a woman's purse and truck was stolen by her date.

The incident report stated that the victim and suspect were at her home when the victim fell asleep and assumed the suspect left. When the victim woke up, she noticed her purse was missing and her truck was no longer in the driveway, according to the incident report.

Deputies said the missing truck is a 2004 Gray Doge Power Ram and is owned by the victim's mother. The victim's purse contained her driver's license, black Samsung cell phone and $120 in cash when it was stolen, deputies said.

According to the incident report, the victim was set up on the date by a friend and does not know the suspect's last name. Deputies said the suspect is 5'10", weighs 160 pounds and has short , brown hair and blue eyes. The victim's friend did not have any more information about the suspect, deputies said.

