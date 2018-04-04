Groceries for a year up for grabs in the Reedy River Duck Derby

Greenville's annual Duck Derby sends thousands of rubber ducks through downtown each summer, and this year the race is adding a new event.

The Reedy River Duck Derby is the primary fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Greenville Evening each year, with past donations going to the Mauldin Miracle League, the Early Act First Night and United Ministries.

It costs $10 to "adopt" a single duck, or the "Super Quack Pack" features five ducks for $30 until April 14. This year's goal is to sell 10,000 ducks and as of Apr. 4, 2,500 had been adopted. Click here to adopt a duck.

The person whose rubber duck makes it into a chute at the bottom of the falls first will win $75 worth of Publix groceries per week for a year. Second and third place prizes are $1,500 cash and a free golf weekend at Embassy Suites.

A new event this year is the Duck Derby Hat Contest. Click here to register.

Food vendors, live music and family-friendly activities will also be held between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“The Duck Derby brings the community together like nothing else. This year is lining up to be our best yet,” said Eric Krichbaum, president of the Rotary Club of Greenville Evening. “Beautiful weather, great entertainment, the energy of downtown, and the fundraising element work together to make this an exciting community event.”

