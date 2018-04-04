Deputies: Wanted Rutherford Co. man located after jumping out of - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Wanted Rutherford Co. man located after jumping out of vehicle

Rutherford County

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said a wanted man was taken into custody after he jumped out of a vehicle. 

Deputies said 52-year-old James Boatwright was wanted on a charge of failure to appear in superior court. According to the sheriff's office, Boatwright failed to appear in court last Wednesday after accepting a plea deal in which he was going to serve 77 to 105 months in prison. 

Deputies said Boatwright had been charged with the following: 

  • habitual felon 
  • possession of meth 
  • possession of meth with intent to manufacture, sell, or distribute 
  • possession of a schedule II substanace 

Boatwright was also facing other misdemeanor charges, deputies said. 

According to the sheriff's office, a search began for Boatwright after he jumped and ran from a vehicle in Hopewell County. The U.S. Marshals Service, Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, Rutherford County Emergency Management, and the N.C. Department of Public Safety assisted in the search. 

Boatwright was taken into custody at 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday. 

