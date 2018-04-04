Deputies: Woman pulls gun on intruder in Upstate home

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman said she shot a suspect who entered her home on Wednesday.

Deputies said they received a 911 call around 1:45 p.m. about an intruder at a home on North Laurel Street.

According to investigators, a woman at the home was armed and pulled her gun on the suspect, who fled the scene.

Deputies and the Walhalla Police Department located the suspect several hours later.

Investigators are working to determine if the suspect was shot during the incident.

