Woman with gun who chased burglary suspect from home confronts him in court

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a suspect entered a woman's home on Wednesday.

Deputies said they received a 911 call around 1:45 p.m. about an intruder at a home on North Laurel Street.

According to investigators, a woman at the home was armed and pulled her gun on the suspect, who fled the scene.

That woman's name is Keri Reeves and she spoke with FOX Carolina following the incident.

"I immediately thought, he going to get a gun he's about to shoot, me I'm not about to die in my own house," said Reeves. "This could've been a very different situation had I not been properly armed."

She says after she phoned the Sheriff and realized the seriousness of the situation, she was shaken up.

"I'm one of those people that can go from zero to a hundred in 2.5 seconds and I'm not a nice person normally, but as soon as I got on the phone with the sheriff's department he was out of sight. The severity of it hit me, and I was in hysterics. I was crying, I was scared, I was very shaken."

Deputies confirmed Thursday that the suspect, Ralph Jake Goss Jr., 33, was arrested and charged with burglary second degree, petit larceny, and possession of burglary tools.

Deputies said they found Goss walking out of the woods along Matthew Drive Wednesday. Items belonging to the victim were found in Goss' possession, deputies said.

Goss appeared in bond court on Thursday where he was confronted by the victim.

"You came within 2.5 seconds of having a full clip unloaded into your skull," she said. "Next time you will have the full clip unloaded."

Goss addressed the victim in court and said the he was sorry and needed help. He also said he missed his children and his grandmother.

His bond was set at $65,000.

