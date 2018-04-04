Anderson Co. deputies ask for public assistance in locating missing woman

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

Deputies said 38-year-old Kasie Savannah Lollis of Pelzer has not been seen since April 2. According to deputies, Lollis texted her mother around 12:40 p.m., but family and friends have not been able to contact her since.

Lollis is 5'2" and weighs approximately 155 pounds. She has mid-length brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. Lollis also has a small tattoo of three stars on the back of her neck.

The sheriff's office said her last location and direction of travel are unknown. She has a medical condition requiring medication and the family is concerned for her well-being, deputies said.

Lollis is known to frequent the Starr-Iva area of Anderson County.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lollis is asked to call the sheriff's office at 864-260-4400.

