Anderson Co. deputies ask for public assistance in locating missing woman

Kasie Savannah Lollis. (Source: ACSO). Kasie Savannah Lollis. (Source: ACSO).
PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman. 

Deputies said 38-year-old Kasie Savannah Lollis of Pelzer has not been seen since April 2. According to deputies, Lollis texted her mother around 12:40 p.m., but family and friends have not been able to contact her since. 

Lollis is 5'2" and weighs approximately 155 pounds. She has mid-length brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. Lollis also has a small tattoo of three stars on the back of her neck. 

The sheriff's office said her last location and direction of travel are unknown. She has a medical condition requiring medication and the family is concerned for her well-being, deputies said. 

Lollis is known to frequent the Starr-Iva area of Anderson County. 

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lollis is asked to call the sheriff's office at 864-260-4400. 

