Upstate dog looking for forever home after ears ripped off in fight

Legend's foster mom said he is a happy dog that loves walks and people - but looking at the lab-bassett mix, you can tell he's a little different.

Legend was brought to Foothills Animal Hospital on Mar. 7 after he was in a fight with other dogs at the home of their previous, elderly owner. Both of Legend's ears were completely ripped off in the incident and he also suffered scars to his legs and head.

Fran Alexay, who is fostering Legend while he recovers, said he laid down to protect his throat during the attack which probably saved his life.

Due to the severity of his injuries, Legend was transferred to an animal emergency room and later taken to Greenville County Animal Care. Legend had to undergo multiple surgeries, a blood transfusion and a feeding tube after the incident.

Alexay said Legend still has his hearing and loves to give hugs and kisses. He showed off his resilient spirit in a photo shoot with Mel Hammonds of Fetching Images Photography.

After three weeks of foster care, 2-year-old Legend will be headed to Rescue Dogs Rock in New York City, a rescue that offered to take Legend in, on Friday.

NOTE: Alexay said it is unlikely Legend will be able to be adopted by an Upstate family after Friday since he is being relocated to New York.

