Hundreds commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s 50th anniversary of his death

Even through the eyes of those who are still growing, we can all learn so much.

"I think today was actually amazing," Seldon Peden said.

At 7 years old, Peden is wise about the work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

"If nobody like loves each other there won't be peace on Earth," Peden said.

Those are simple words backed by a living legacy displayed at a King exhibit at McAlister Square in Greenville.

"He stood for rights and Justice," Peden said."There's this man pretending to be MLK and you can ask him questions about what he did in prison."

Seldon and others took a walk through time where pictures and video mark milestones of King's journey. Some who walked through the exhibit became emotional.

"One of the things that I really want them to get a grasp of is that everybody matters," Melissa Aldrich said.

Aldrich brought her three children to the event.

"Everybody is made in the image of God and so coming here and seeing how people had to fight to be seen for so long and almost fruitlessly is really important to me," she said.

Her daughter, Bronwyn is also learning those King lessons.

"I saw some picture of things he did and it was really cool," she said.

It's what Traci Fant hoped would happen when she organized the event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of King's death.

"I felt it necessary to honor him in this way," Fant said."I so admire Doctor King and everything that he stood for and died for."

She says King's fight for social justice and economic equality can be found at the event with a voter- registration table, vendors, and tables from those with different nationalities.

"Fifty years later we're still having some of the same conversations Dr.King had before he was assassinated, which to me means that we have to continue to press forward and to live in the steps of his dreams," Fant said.

From the kids' zone, to a man posing as an MLK sitting in a Birmingham jail, the message is clear.

"Freedom," Bronwyn said.

