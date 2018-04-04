Fire officials: Animals deceased after Henderson Co. house fire

The Blue Ridge Fire Department said several animals were deceased after a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Henderson County.

The department said they responded to a fire at a residence on Crest Road around 2:15 p.m.

There house suffered some smoke and water damage, Blue Ridge Fire said.

According to the fire department, most of the fire was outside and in the basement and they were able to stop it before it moved to the rest of the house. The fire was caused by loose burning from a homemade fire pit, the department said.

Blue Ridge Fire said several animals died in the fire, but the department was unsure of an exact number.

The occupants of the home were not injured.

