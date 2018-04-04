Dispatch: Crews responding to fire on Asheville Hwy - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Crews responding to fire on Asheville Hwy

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers said crews responded to a structure fire in Spartanburg County on Wednesday.

They confirmed that the incident happened along the 1200 block of Asheville Hwy near Oakland Avenue.

The fire was outside, said dispatchers.

