Fire chief: Barn destroyed in Spartanburg Co. fire

Crews responded to a structure fire in Spartanburg County on Wednesday.

Fire officials said the incident happened along the 12,000 block of Asheville Hwy near Oakland Avenue.

Edward Hershberger, chief of Inman Community Volunteer Fire Department, told FOX Carolina the fire started at a barn outside.

Hershberger said the building was about 20' by 50' and was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene.

He said water was an issue so his department used a tanker from New Prospect Fire Department.

Hershberger told FOX that four engines were on scene and a single tanker. The building was a total loss, and the fire chief said there will be no investigation unless someone comes forward seeking information.

No one was injured.

Hershberger said his fire department received help from Inman City Fire Department, New Prospect Fire Department, North Spartanburg Fire Department and Holly Springs Fire Department.

