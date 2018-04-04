Sheriff: Arrests made after drug paraphernalia, cash, stolen car and firearms found during Laurens Co. search warrant

Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds shared some strong words after a search warrant in Laurens County yielded the discovery of drug paraphernalia, a stolen vehicle and stolen firearm.

"I want to be very clear about this," said Reynolds. "Marijuana is not legal in South Carolina and selling illegal drugs in Laurens County will not be tolerated. If you chose to deal illegal drugs in Laurens County we will aggressively pursue you and will request the Solicitors Office to swiftly and aggressively prosecute you."

That statement came after Reynolds said the Laurens County Sheriff's Office Narcotic Unit executed a search warrant at 650 Penland Road in Laurens on April 2. He said the search warrant was the result of a month-long undercover operation into marijuana trafficking into Laurens County from Colorado.

During the investigation, the sheriff said investigators were able to seize over 2 pounds of marijuana, approximately 40 grams of THC was, vape pens containing THC oil, $4,000 in cash, a handgun, a stolen rifle and a stolen car.

Reynolds said Samuel David McGlohon and Brandon Reshod Powers were both arrested and charged in connection with the bust. They were both charged with one count each of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Reynold's shared his concerns in a press release:

Using any type of illegal narcotic is dangerous but the higher THC levels contained in these drugs is especially concerning. This is not the type of marijuana I saw during my career with the SC Highway Patrol. This marijuana is typically not being grown by someone in their back yard for personal consumption. This is coming from professionals and the THC levels are alarmingly higher. The BHO wax has extremely high levels of THC which could cause all kinds of problems for someone consuming these products, especially young people and children. Advocates of marijuana argue that it’s a harmless drug; but as you can see from what we confiscated during this operation, illegal drugs, stolen property, and firearms go hand in hand.

