Police: 15-year-old boy dead after found wounded at Greenwood apartments

Police said one person was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound Wednesday night.

They got the call around 7:30 p.m. Police said a woman reported hearing gun shots and saw someone fall to the ground.

Police said they responded to Tennessee Court in reference to a shooting, and saw people fleeing as they arrived on scene. That's when they found one person who had been shot.

Officers said EMS rushed the victim to Self Regional Hospital for treatment. The coroner later pronounced the victim dead.

The coroner's office said the victim succumbed to his injuries and passed away at Self Regional Hospital at 8 p.m. His manner of death remains under investigation at this time.

Police said the victim was a 15-year-old boy.

Police said they are searching for a suspect at this time, with the assistance of Greenwood County's bloodhound team.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Parents ‘terrified’ after surveillance video shows aftermath of attempted kidnapping

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.