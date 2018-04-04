"Lawman of Simpsonville," 8 year-old Peyton Gesing's mother shares good news about remission

"I could not do what he does. Every day he goes through scans, and needles and medicine," said Suzanne Gesing when she took us through her son, Peyton's journey three and a half years ago.

"I remember that he got 10 days absent from school and I couldn't really explain that to them, and said 'He just doesn't really feel good" and then after Christmas, he couldn't walk up the stairs in our house and I just knew," said Suzanne, beginning to cry.

She listened to her instincts and she learned her son had stage four neuroplastoma. Gesing said Peyton had 28 tumors. He would go on to endure two surgeries and chemo in New York over the course of three years.

"Over a year and a half ago, he told me he couldn't do this anymore," she cries reflecting back on that day.

This family has fought and supported Peyton. That is why news coming out of his last doctor's visit was hard to believe. Suzanne Gesing said she got an early phone call explaining her son's scans were clear and she couldn't believe what she was hearing.

"I told him he was cancer free two weeks ago and I remember him crying and saying,"Really Mommy? So I can just go out and play?"

Gesing explained her son has not slowed down since he got the positive news of being in remission. She added she's grateful for the community's support along this entire journey.

When Simpsonville Police Department first heard about Peyton's condition and his dream to become a police officer, they made him one of their own. Officers and an Upstate filmmaker created a film called "The Lawman of Smpsonville."

Gesing said continued prayers are needed for her son. Doctors will closely monitor his condition over the next year and half.

"He should not be alive," said Gesing. "There's a reason he's alive, there's a reason."

