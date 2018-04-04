New report shows extent of Spartanburg Co. courthouse mold issues

Leaking pipes, mold of various types, and an urging to, once again, remediate. (4/4/18)More >
A Greenville County Detention Officer appeared in bond court Wednesday night on multiple charges.More >
BMW released a statement Wednesday in response to trade conflict between the U.S. and China.More >
Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort announced Wednesday that Kenny Rogers has been advised by a doctor to cancel all performances through the end of the years.More >
Police said one person was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound Wednesday night.More >
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >
New York City police say officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun have fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm.More >
Phoenix police have arrested a tattoo artist for sexual assault charges after a woman said she was drugged and raped while getting a tattoo.More >
Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal will hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss a recent arrest in the case of 4-year-old Timothy Brooks, who drowned at his home.More >
It was a sticky situation. A Valley homeowner called for help after finding a rattlesnake in her garage stuck to a glue trap. Experts ask everyone to be careful with glue traps now that spring has brought all the critters out of hidingMore >
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.More >
Clemson University hosts its 2018 Founder's Day celebration.More >
Clemson holds a spring practice at Memorial Stadium to prepare for their Spring Game on April 14th.More >
Deputies seek suspects in Henderson Co. farming equipment theft. (4/4/18)More >
Legend, a 2-year-old lab-bassett mix, is recovering after injuries that almost claimed his life.More >
Freedom Fighters Upstate held an event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.More >
The GPD has some extremely fit officers! Here are some photos the department shared of Officers Anthony Collier, Christopher Pustizzi and Det. Russ Irvin's shoulder workout.More >
The Greenville Drive had their first team practice on Tuesday as they prepare to start the season.More >
The City of Spartanburg said a developer is working on plans for a trendy new bowling alley.More >
The National Park Service said crews were being mobilized and a specialty crane has been called in to recover the vehicle.More >
Hundreds of students from Lander University are marching across campus chanting and cheering in a "Take Back the Night" rally. This message is a means of empowerment and support for survivors of sexual violence.More >
