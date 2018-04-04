Greenville Co. Detention Officer charged with misconduct in office, furnishing contraband to prisoner

A Greenville County Detention Officer appeared in bond court Wednesday night on multiple charges.

Our FOX Carolina crew in court learned that Rocco Jonathan Fava has been charged with misconduct and office and furnishing contraband to a prisoner.

A Lieutenant working at the detention center confirmed that Fava was a detention center officer.

Fava appeared in his uniform for the hearing, but the Lieutenant could not confirm whether he was on duty when he was arrested, nor could he confirm Fava's employment history.

Our FOX Carolina crew on scene was given a personal recognizance bond of $10,000 bond for each charge, totalling $20,000.

His next court date has been scheduled for June 29 at 9 a.m.

The judge also told Fava his charges could affect his immigration status and ability to carry a firearm.

Our crew in court said Fava was emotional during the hearing and asked about the possibility of Pre-Trial Intervention.

