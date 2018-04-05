Deputies charge three boys for damages to Doodle Trail in Pickens Co.

Deputies said three have been charged with damaging split rail fencing along Doodle Trail.

The trail runs from Easley to the city limits of Pickens, said the sheriff's office. Deputies said the damages occurred over a series of incidents throughout March.

On Wednesday, April 4, deputies said two males, both 17-years-old, were charged with malicious damage to real property and placed into the Pickens County Detention Center. They were later released the same day on a personal recognizance bond of $1,000 each.

A third male, who deputies say is 13-years-old, has also been charged with the same offense. Deputies said he was released to his mother pending additional court proceedings.

Deputies said all three subjects were together when the damages occurred. In total, the estimated cost of the damage is believed to be less than $2,000.

Anyone who may have additional information about the incidents is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 898-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

