Former Buncombe Co. Manager, son indicted on federal charges for misusing public funds

A Greenville County Detention Officer appeared in bond court Wednesday night on multiple charges.More >
BMW released a statement Wednesday in response to trade conflict between the U.S. and China.More >
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a suspect entered a woman's home on Wednesday.More >
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >
Phoenix police have arrested a tattoo artist for sexual assault charges after a woman said she was drugged and raped while getting a tattoo.More >
Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort announced Wednesday that Kenny Rogers has been advised by a doctor to cancel all performances through the end of the years.More >
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.More >
A man accused of kidnapping a teen girl from St. George and taking her to his home in Arizona where he allegedly forced her to be his "pet" has been charged with human trafficking.More >
Police said a teenage boy died at the hospital after being shot at an apartment complex Wednesday evening.More >
Clemson University hosts its 2018 Founder's Day celebration.More >
Clemson holds a spring practice at Memorial Stadium to prepare for their Spring Game on April 14th.More >
Deputies seek suspects in Henderson Co. farming equipment theft. (4/4/18)More >
Legend, a 2-year-old lab-bassett mix, is recovering after injuries that almost claimed his life.More >
Freedom Fighters Upstate held an event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.More >
The GPD has some extremely fit officers! Here are some photos the department shared of Officers Anthony Collier, Christopher Pustizzi and Det. Russ Irvin's shoulder workout.More >
The Greenville Drive had their first team practice on Tuesday as they prepare to start the season.More >
The City of Spartanburg said a developer is working on plans for a trendy new bowling alley.More >
The National Park Service said crews were being mobilized and a specialty crane has been called in to recover the vehicle.More >
Hundreds of students from Lander University are marching across campus chanting and cheering in a "Take Back the Night" rally. This message is a means of empowerment and support for survivors of sexual violence.More >
