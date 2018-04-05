Deputies find suspect hiding under home where woman was beaten, choked

Union County deputies said a man accused of beating and choking a woman was found hiding in the crawl space under the house where the violence occurred when they were called to investigate.

Deputies said they met with the 56-year-old victim at a house on Phillipi Church Road Wednesday night.

After an argument that resulted in a break up, the victim said Willard Jennings Ramey, 51, attacked her from behind by punching her in the face and choking her. She thought the lost consciousness at one point during the attack, according to an incident report.

Deputies said they noticed knots on the woman’s forehead where she said she had been punched.

While deputies were interviewing the victim, they said they heard noises coming from under the house.

They found Ramey hiding in the crawlspace behind some duct work. He was arrested and domestic violence first degree.

Deputies said Ramey had two prior domestic violence convictions within the past decade.

