Budweiser, Jim Beam team up to create new beer

Beermaker Budweiser and bourbon distiller Jim Beam are teaming up to create a new brew, according to a news release from Anheuser Busch.

The two companies are developing a limited-edition beer called Budweiser Reserve Copper Lager in September.

The lager is inspired by “beer and a bourbon shot” will be “brewed with two-row barley and will be aged on Jim Beam bourbon barrel staves to create a toasted oak aroma and nutty taste,” according to a news release.

The two booze brands will be appearing together at bars and liquor stores to promote the new brew before the beer is released.

The partnership will celebrate the two companies’ 365 combined years of distilling in the US and the 85th anniversary of the end of prohibition.

