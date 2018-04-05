Grand opening held for new Upstate H&M store - FOX Carolina 21

Grand opening held for new Upstate H&M store

Posted: Updated:
Crowds lined up outside H&M (Apr. 5, 2018/FOX Carolina) Crowds lined up outside H&M (Apr. 5, 2018/FOX Carolina)
GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A second H&M store opened in the Upstate on Thursday!

Gaffney Outlet Marketplace announced the grand opening of H&M at 11 a.m. A crowd was lined up outside the store, looking for a chance to win $500.

The outlets invited customers to bring in unwanted clothes before the opening for a chance to win a $250 gift card.

H&M Group says its brand goal is to offer sustainable fashion at affordable prices. H&M also operates a store in Westgate Mall in Spartanburg.

