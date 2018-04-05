Greer seeks input for redesign of Kids Planet playground at Century Park

The city of Greer is asking for the public’s input as officials consider redesigning the Kids Planet Playground at Century Park.

Officials said the current playground has served the Greer community for nearly two decades.

A drop-in style community workshop is scheduled for April 17 between 5 and 8 p.m. at the Events Center at Greer City Hall. During that time, people can view concepts and share their own ideas with City staff and members of Alta Planning + Design.



"This input session will build upon the design ideas gathered from students at six participating elementary schools," Alta Planning + Design's Calin Owens said in a news release. "The goal of this meeting for us is to listen and learn."



Owens said the design team wants to learn more about positive elements from the existing Kids Planet, potential features for a new playground, and how the community elements of the existing park should be utilized.



Officials said residents can also call Parks and Recreation Department at 848-2190 with any questions.

