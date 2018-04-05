Pastor says Spartanburg Co. church vandalized multiple times

Knives thrown into the wall of the church kitchen. (Source: Brad Atkins).

Lake Bowen Baptist Church in Inman was vandalized multiple times this week, according to Senior Pastor Brad Atkins

On Monday night, vandals wrote lewd comments in the children's wing of the church. The following night, the church's kitchen was damaged.

Knives were thrown into the wall of the kitchen and pantry items were thrown on the floor, Pastor Atkins said.

He said the vandals are not church members. Pastor Atkins said the damage can be cleaned up, but his main concern is young boys engaging in this kind of criminal activity.

MORE NEWS: Greenville Co. Detention Officer accused of selling contraband to inmates

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.