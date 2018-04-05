Police release surveillance video of attempted carjacking in downtown Greenville

Police said Joseph Perini was arrested in connection with the incident.

Greenville Police released surveillance video on Thursday after a man was arrested in connection with an attempted carjacking in downtown on Apr. 5.

Officers said the incident occurred around 1:12 p.m. at the intersection of East Coffee Street and North Main Street.

The female victim was driving a 2012 Subaru Impreza.

According to police, the suspect approached the victim's vehicle to ask for directions, advised her to take off her seatbelt and tried to remove her from the vehicle. The victim began kicking, punching and screaming at the suspect, officers said.

Police said a FedEx delivery man and another driver helped pull the suspect away from the car. The victim then drove away and was able to take a photo of the suspect.

Surveillance video captured the bystanders jumping in to help the victim.

The victim was not injured.

Police said 35-year-old Joshua Joseph Perini has been arrested in connection with the incident. According to online detention center records, Perini is charged with carjacking and failure to pay child support.

