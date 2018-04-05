Police say suspect tried to carjack woman in downtown Greenville - FOX Carolina 21

Police say suspect tried to carjack woman in downtown Greenville

Scene in downtown Greenville. Scene in downtown Greenville.
Police said this man was arrested in connection with the incident. Police said this man was arrested in connection with the incident.
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville Police said a man was arrested after he attempted to carjack a female driver in downtown on Thursday.

Officers said the incident occurred around 1:12 p.m. at the intersection of East Coffee Street and North Main Street. 

According to police, the driver was able to escape from the suspect with no injuries and no damage to her vehicle. 

Police said a man has been arrested in connection with the incident. Officers were able to detain him after he tried to flee the scene.

