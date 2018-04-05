Police say suspect tried to carjack woman in downtown Greenville

Police said this man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Greenville Police said a man was arrested after he attempted to carjack a female driver in downtown on Thursday.

Officers said the incident occurred around 1:12 p.m. at the intersection of East Coffee Street and North Main Street.

According to police, the driver was able to escape from the suspect with no injuries and no damage to her vehicle.

Police said a man has been arrested in connection with the incident. Officers were able to detain him after he tried to flee the scene.

MORE NEWS: BMW releases statement in response to trade conflict between U.S. and China

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.