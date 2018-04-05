Students safely relocated after bomb threat at Smoky Mountain High School

Jackson County Public Schools said students were relocated after a bomb threat was found at Smoky Mountain High School on Thursday.

The district said the note was found in a restroom. Students were initially relocated to the stadium and then later moved to the Myers Auditorium at Southwestern Community College.

Lunch was being provided.

Parents may pick up their children with proper identification, but the district said school was not dismissed and buses would run on regular schedule.

