Chopper, bloodhounds searching for man who never returned from walk in Greenville Co.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a search is underway for a missing, elderly man who suffers from dementia.

Deputies said 76-year-old Dale Hunter left his home on Altamont Road around 11:45 a.m. to go walking and never returned. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a green bath robe.

He suffers from dementia, deputies said.

The sheriff's office has air support and bloodhounds assisting in the search.

Anyone who has information regarding Hunter's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.