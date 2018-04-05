Deputies halt search for missing elderly man in Paris Mountain area

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said the search for a missing, elderly man who suffers from dementia entered its second day on Friday. By nightfall, the search had been halted, with no luck.

Deputies said 76-year-old Dale Hunter left his home on Altamont Road around 11:45 a.m. Thursday to go walking and never returned. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a green bath robe.

He suffers from dementia, deputies said.

The sheriff's office has had air support and bloodhounds assist in the search. Sgt. Jimmy Bolt with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said search parties faced difficult terrain atop Paris Mountain.

Officers said a SLED chopper with thermal imaging was also used in the search.

Bolt said the man's family told investigators he has never been gone for this long before.

Deputies said the search for Mr. Hunter was ongoing Friday morning in the Altamont Road area. Deputies and first responders began conducting foot searches in a wooded area again just before 8 a.m.

Sgt. Ryan Flood said search crews would be searching bodies of water in the area for any signs of Hunter.

A water rescue crew arrived along Altamont Road just after 10 a.m. but around 2 p.m., all the bodies of water in the area were deemed clear.

Flood said the search will continue through the night and into the week until Hunter is found.

He urged residents in the area to check in and around their homes, storage sheds, cars, boats, and more.

Anyone who has information regarding Hunter's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Just before 9:50 p.m., deputies told FOX Carolina that search efforts had been halted in the wooded areas for Dale Hunter. Deputies said a group of about 75 officials, including many from fire departments, search and rescue teams, SLED, dive team units, bloodhounds and rescue teams, retraced the search area from Thursday and then broadened the scope of the search from there.

Deputies said there has been no sign of Hunter at this time, and they've received no evidence to point them in any sort of direction.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies have exhausted everywhere in the Altamont Road/Paris Mountain area, but will continue patrolling the roads throughout the night. Crews will be sent out as additional tips roll in.

"We continue to urge everyone in the area, to check in and around their property for any evidence that might help us in the investigation. If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately," said deputies. "In the event, someone believes they have located Mr. Hunter, we ask that they call 911 and STAND-BY with him until a deputy can arrive on scene.

Investigators are still searching for tips and leads at this time.

