Deputies: Search halted for evening for missing elderly man in Paris Mountain

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said an elderly man who suffers from dementia is still missing, four days after he first disappeared.

Deputies said 76-year-old Dale Hunter left his home on Altamont Road around 11:45 a.m. Thursday to go walking and never returned. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a green bath robe.

The sheriff's office has had air support and bloodhounds assist in the search. Sgt. Jimmy Bolt with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said search parties faced difficult terrain atop Paris Mountain.

Officers said a SLED chopper with thermal imaging was also used in the search.

Bolt said the man's family told investigators he has never been gone for this long before.

Sgt. Ryan Flood said search crews searched bodies of water in the area for any signs of Hunter and all the bodies of water in the area were deemed clear.

Flood said the search will continue through the night and into the week until Hunter is found.

He urged residents in the area to check in and around their homes, storage sheds, cars, boats, and more.

Hunter's son-in-law said Hunter has cochlear implants on both ears, which need to be charged every 24 hours. At this point, without the implants being charged, he said his father-in-law cannot hear anything. He said he will not be able to understand or hear anyone.

Anyone who has information regarding Hunter's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Deputies say there has been no sign of Hunter at this time, and they've received no evidence to point them in any sort of direction.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies have exhausted everywhere in the Altamont Road/Paris Mountain area, but will continue patrolling the roads. Crews will be sent out as additional tips roll in.

"We continue to urge everyone in the area, to check in and around their property for any evidence that might help us in the investigation. If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately," said deputies. "In the event, someone believes they have located Mr. Hunter, we ask that they call 911 and STAND-BY with him until a deputy can arrive on scene.

Investigators are still searching for tips and leads at this time.

Fourth day missing

Deputies say crews began the fourth day of the search Sunday morning. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Piedmont Park F.D., Duncan Chapel F.D., S.C. Foothills Search and Rescue, Greenville County Emergency Response Team, Greenville County Emergency Management, and Pickens County Emergency Management are all working together to locate Hunter.

Search crews will continue searching the area with K9s and also from the air. At this time, they are not asking for volunteer assistance.

Investigators are requesting that anyone in the Paris Mountain area that has video cameras to check them starting at 10 a.m. Thursday morning for any footage of Hunter. If any footage is found, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210.

The search was halted for the evening around 7:30 p.m. No new details concerning the investigation or search efforts were available and deputies said search teams and investigators would decide Monday how to proceed in the search.

