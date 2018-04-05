Family seeks national exposure in search for missing Greenville Co. man with dementia

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said an elderly man who suffers from dementia is still missing, five days after he first disappeared.

Deputies said 76-year-old Dale Hunter left his home on Altamont Road around 11:45 a.m. Thursday to go walking and never returned. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a green bath robe. Bolt said the man's family told investigators he has never been gone for this long before.

Since then, 172 personnel from a dozen agencies have invested nearly 1,400 man-hours looking for him.

The sheriff's office has had air support and bloodhounds assist in the search. Sgt. Jimmy Bolt with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said search parties faced difficult terrain atop Paris Mountain.

Officers said a SLED chopper with thermal imaging was also used in the search.Sgt. Ryan Flood said search crews searched bodies of water in the area for any signs of Hunter and all the bodies of water in the area were deemed clear.

Flood said the search will continue through the night and into the week until Hunter is found. He urged residents in the area to check in and around their homes, storage sheds, cars, boats, and more.

Hi daughter Susan said, ""Asking everybody to search their property under every nook and cranny outside and let us know if you see anything."

Hunter's son-in-law said Hunter has cochlear implants on both ears, which need to be charged every 24 hours. At this point, without the implants being charged, he said his father-in-law cannot hear anything. He said he will not be able to understand or hear anyone.

The family is seeking national exposure in the search for Hunter, believing he could now be anywhere.

Anyone who has information regarding Hunter's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Investigators will be back out on Paris Mountain Tuesday morning continuining to search for Hunter.

FOURTH DAY MISSING

Deputies say crews began the fourth day of the search Sunday morning. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Piedmont Park F.D., Duncan Chapel F.D., S.C. Foothills Search and Rescue, Greenville County Emergency Response Team, Greenville County Emergency Management, and Pickens County Emergency Management are all working together to locate Hunter.

Search crews will continue searching the area with K9s and also from the air. At this time, they are not asking for volunteer assistance.

Investigators are requesting that anyone in the Paris Mountain area that has video cameras to check them starting at 10 a.m. Thursday morning for any footage of Hunter. If any footage is found, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210.

The search was halted for the evening around 7:30 p.m. No new details concerning the investigation or search efforts were available and deputies said search teams and investigators would decide Monday how to proceed in the search.

DAY 5 OF SEARCH

Deputies said since Dale Hunter was reported missing, 172 personnel from various agencies and approximately 1,384 man hours have been dedicated to the search.

Officials said they currently have sufficient personnel and are not seeking volunteers.

They are continuing to ask residents in the area to check surveillance systems from the time Hunter was reported missing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

