Spectacular weather to end the work week followed by Saturday rain

We’ll end the work week superbly on Friday with even warmer temperatures before rain moves in Saturday morning ushering in a cooler weekend.

Lows tonight will be in the middle 30s in the mountains and lower 40s in the Upstate.

Friday will bring a little bit of cloud cover in the afternoon, but highs will still be able to reach the lower and middle 70s in the Upstate and middle 60s in the mountains with just a slight chance at a brief shower up there.

Rain will move in after midnight from the west and become widely scattered in the morning and then move east by early in the afternoon.

The rest of the day will be drier, cool and cloudy with highs only reaching the middle 50s to low 60s.

Sunday looks dry and sunny, but chilly as highs only reach the middle and upper 50s.

Another round of rain will move through during the day on Monday which will also yield high temperatures in the 50s.

Behind that system will bring a much better and long-lasting warming trend with highs trending back up toward the middle 70s by the end of next week in the Upstate.

