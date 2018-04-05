Warmer today ahead of rain Saturday

Nice weather ends the work week as rain becomes likely to kick off the weekend on Saturday.

This morning, the sky starts mostly clear with temperatures down in the 30s and 40s…not quite as cold as yesterday morning. Later today, clouds gradually increase but it will be a warmer day with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Some late-day rain is possible in the mountains, but the better and more widespread rain chances hold off until Saturday. An area of low pressure is forecast to track near the Upstate during the day, bringing widespread showers to the area.

While it still looks like the best chance of rain will be during the morning to the early afternoon, some leftover showers will be possible into the afternoon as temperatures quickly drop from the 50s to the 40s.

There will be a chance of a transition over to a wintry mix or snow in the high elevations of western NC. In fact, an inch or two of slushy snow is possible in elevations closer to 5000 ft. as snow levels will favorably drop there.

Sunday starts cold with temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s, bringing another threat of at least an isolated frost and freeze to most of the area. While there will be sunshine and dry weather, temperatures do not recover much but into the 50s later in the day.

Monday brings another chance of rain, then dry weather takes over for the rest of the week as below-average temperatures continue through Wednesday. Looking into the long range, Thursday and Friday look warmer!

