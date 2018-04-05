Wife, brother-in-law convicted in plot to lure and kill man in Simpsonville

From Top-Left to Bottom-Right: Jane Hughes, John Hughes, Margaret Hughes, Jacob Hughes and Andrew Martin (Source: Greenville Co. Detention Center)

The Solicitor's Office said said a brother and sister were convicted Wednesday in a plot to murder a man in January 2015.

Jane Katherine Hughes, 36, was estranged from her husband, 51-year-old John Ferrell, and the pair were going through a custody battle over their two young children.

Five people were charged after Ferrell was shot to death outside a Simpsonville home.

Investigators said Jane Hughes and her father, John Hughes, were heard in the days leading up to a custody hearing saying they would do anything to keep Ferrell from taking the children.

On Jan. 24, 2015, Jane Hughes' younger brother, 32-year-old Jacob Hughes, took Ferrell to a bar and then Waffle House. Around 11:30 p.m., Jacob Hughes and Ferrell went to the Hughes home together.

Jane Hughes struck her estranged husband multiple times in the head and face with a hammer. When he tried to escape through a kitchen window, John Hughes followed him outside and shot him five times with a .45 caliber pistol.

His body was found 12 feet away from the kitchen window, outside the home on Stonegate Road.

Jane Hughes was convicted Wednesday of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison without parole.

Jacob Hughes was found not guilty of murder but convicted of conspiracy to commit murder. He was sentenced to 4 years in prison.

The siblings' father, John Hughes, is currently serving a 40 year prison sentence after being convicted of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in December 2017.

Margaret Hughes and Andrew Martin are also charged with murder in connection with Ferrell's death.

