Upstate native shot during armed robbery at Mt. Pleasant restaurant

Crime scene outside Tavern & Table (Source: WCSC Live 5 News) Crime scene outside Tavern & Table (Source: WCSC Live 5 News)
Friends have confirmed an Upstate native and the manager of a popular Mount Pleasant restaurant was wounded during an armed robbery on Wednesday.

Tavern & Table, a restaurant on Church Street and Shem Creek, posted on Facebook confirming the location was robbed at gunpoint. Chris Dixon, the restaurant manager, underwent surgery after suffering a gunshot wound during the incident.

According to Live 5 News in Charleston, a male suspect entered the restaurant and demanded money. Before fleeing with the cash, the suspect fired a weapon, striking Dixon, Live 5 reports.

The investigation is in its early stages.

Ben Howard, a longtime friend of Dixon, confirmed he was a graduate of Riverside High School.

