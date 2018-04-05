Deputies: Concessions trailer stolen from Boiling Springs church

Deputies said this trailer was stolen from the church. (Source: SCSO).

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a concessions trailer was stolen from a Boiling Springs church.

Deputies said the trailer was taken from New Beginnings United Methodist Church.

Anyone who has seen the trailer is asked to contact Master Deputy Shaffer at dshaffer@spartanburgcounty.org

