Church to hold memorial service for man missing 20 years

A church in Pennsylvania will be hosting a viewing and memorial service for a man missing for nearly 20 years.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office shared a side-by-side photo of Jason Knapp when he disappeared back in 1998 and an age progressed photo, provided by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, showing what he may have looked like in 2015. look like in 2015.

The Sheriff's Office said Knapp was a mechanical engineering student at Clemson University. He was last seen April 11, 1998, when he left his home to go out to eat around 10 p.m.

Knapp's mother contacted York First Church of the Brethren in York, PA - the church confirmed they are having a viewing and memorial service for Jason Knapp on April 14. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., and then service at 3 p.m.

FOX Carolina is working to confirm if Knapp has been legally declared deceased.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Deputies turn to social media for new clues in missing persons' case

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.