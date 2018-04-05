Deputies: Henderson Co. man hit with several charges after drugs, submachine gun found during search warrant

Deputies say a man was charged with several drug-related offenses following a search warrant at a Hendersonville home on Thursday.

Officials with Henderson County Sheriff's Office said an investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at 115 Plantation Drive. Deputies said the search resulted in the confiscation of approximately 170 grams of methamphetamine, 12 grams of marijuana, 12 dosages of Oxycodone, 46 dosage units of Tramadol and a 9mm submachine gun.

Deputies said 30-year-old James Dean Duckett, who resided at the residence, was arrested and charged with the following:

(F) Trafficking Methamphetamine

(F) Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell and/or Deliver Methamphetamine

(F) Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell and/or Deliver Marijuana

(F) Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substance

(F) Possession of a Firearm by Felon

(M) Possession of Schedule II (Oxycodone)

(M) Possession of Schedule IV (Tramadol)

(M) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

He is currently being held under a $101,000 secured bond at Henderson County Jail.

MORE NEWS: Greenville Co. Detention Officer accused of selling contraband to inmates

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.