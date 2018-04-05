Deputies: Murder suspect extradited to NC 2 years after arrest in stepfather's slaying

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office confirmed a murder suspect is back in their custody two years after a homicide.

Deputies were contacted after Timothy Vincent Norris' body was found by his wife in February 2016 at their home in Cashiers.

After the discovery, deputies charged the victim's stepson, 33-year-old Thomas Glen Palmer Jr. with first-degree murder.

The extradition process for Palmer, a resident of Georgia, was initiated in March 2016.

Palmer was booked into the Jackson County Detention Center on Tuesday. According to jail records, in addition to murder he is facing charges for possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, first-degree burglary, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen goods.

