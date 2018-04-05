FD: Crews respond to barn fire in Taylors

Crews respond to barn fire in Taylors (FOX Carolina/ 4/5/18)

Crews respond to barn fire in Taylors (FOX Carolina/ 4/5/18)

Crews respond to barn fire in Taylors (FOX Carolina/ 4/5/18)

Officials with Taylors Fire Department said crews responded to an outbuilding fire on Thursday.

The call came in at 5:54 p.m.

Firefighters said the blaze started at a barn on E Lee Street, just past Brook Glenn Elementary in Taylors.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The building is a total loss, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

MORE NEWS: BMW releases statement in response to trade conflict between U.S. and China

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.