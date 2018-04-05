FD: Crews respond to barn fire in Taylors - FOX Carolina 21

FD: Crews respond to barn fire in Taylors

TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials with Taylors Fire Department said crews responded to an outbuilding fire on Thursday.

The call came in at 5:54 p.m.

Firefighters said the blaze started at a barn on E Lee Street, just past Brook Glenn Elementary in Taylors. 

The fire department said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. 

The building is a total loss, firefighters said. 

No injuries were reported in the incident. 

