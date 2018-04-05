Accused Walhalla burglar appears before judge, victim confronts him

A Greenville County Detention Officer appeared in bond court Wednesday night on multiple charges.More >
The body found in the Chattahoochee River on Tuesday night has been identified as missing CDC worker Timothy Cunningham.More >
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a suspect entered a woman's home on Wednesday.More >
BMW released a statement Wednesday in response to trade conflict between the U.S. and China.More >
Greenville Police said a man was arrested after he attempted to carjack a female driver in downtown on Thursday.More >
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a search is underway for a missing, elderly man who suffers from dementia.More >
Phoenix police have arrested a tattoo artist for sexual assault charges after a woman said she was drugged and raped while getting a tattoo.More >
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >
Police said a teenage boy died at the hospital after being shot at an apartment complex Wednesday evening.More >
The Federation Equestre Internationale hosted a test event on May 5, 2018 at the Tryon Equestrian Center ahead of the World Equestrian Games. Jumping, Dressage and Para-Equestrian Dressage, Eventing, Driving, Endurance, Vaulting and Reining are all included on the competition. The games begin in September.More >
Clemson University hosts its 2018 Founder's Day celebration.More >
Clemson holds a spring practice at Memorial Stadium to prepare for their Spring Game on April 14th.More >
Deputies seek suspects in Henderson Co. farming equipment theft. (4/4/18)More >
Legend, a 2-year-old lab-bassett mix, is recovering after injuries that almost claimed his life.More >
Freedom Fighters Upstate held an event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.More >
The GPD has some extremely fit officers! Here are some photos the department shared of Officers Anthony Collier, Christopher Pustizzi and Det. Russ Irvin's shoulder workout.More >
The Greenville Drive had their first team practice on Tuesday as they prepare to start the season.More >
The City of Spartanburg said a developer is working on plans for a trendy new bowling alley.More >
The National Park Service said crews were being mobilized and a specialty crane has been called in to recover the vehicle.More >
