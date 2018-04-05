Accused Walhalla burglar appears before judge, victim confronts him

Wednesday had been a long day for Keri Reeves by the time she got to her Walhalla home.

"I was waiting on my friend Brittany to get here,” explained Reeves. “I came inside to lay down and relax for a little while."

Around 1:30 PM Reeves says her dog, Trigger, began barking. Out of the corner of her eye Oconee County Deputies say Reeves saw Ralph Goss Jr. standing in her dining room.

“I start yelling you need to leave,” she explained. “You need to get out of my house. I need you to go."

But instead, deputies say Goss ignored the commands given by Reeves.

“He charged into my bedroom and he's standing between me and my door,” the mother of 2 explained.

Reeves says normally her husband’s gun would be near the dresser, but the night before they had moved it near the headboard when they installed their new TV.

“I grabbed it just kind of tossed the holster across the room,” she described. “When I pulled it back to load and aim, that's when he finally realized he needed to go."

That’s when Reeves says she chased Goss outside her home and watched him go through the woods in her backyard. Then she called 911 to report the incident.

“I wanted to definitely make sure that I knew which way he was going so I could send them in the right direction,” she said.

Goss didn’t get far, and deputies found him in a wooded area along Matthew Drive, which was less than a mile away, about 30 minutes after Reeves called.

"Very fortunate all the way around that it wasn't more serious than it already was,” explained Oconee County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Jimmy Watt.

The Oconee Sheriff’s Office charged Goss with burglary in the second degree, petit larceny, and possession of tools to commit a burglary.

West Union Police also had warrants out on Goss which were served to him earlier Thursday morning for breach of trust with fraud intent.

Goss’s bond is set at $6,500.

