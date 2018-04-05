Coroner identifies motorcyclist dead after Spartanburg Co. crash

Troopers say one person is dead after a crash in Spartanburg County Thursday afternoon.

It was called in at 3:17 p.m.

Troopers said the crash happened along SC 11, about 4.9 miles south of Chesnee.

According to SC Highway Patrol, a 61-year-old motorcyclist on a 2007 Yamaha was traveling north on SC 11 when a 1999 GMC sedan stopped in traffic, also facing north.

Troopers said the motorcyclist slammed into the back of the sedan, and the motorcyclist died from injuries.

The coroner identified the victim as Anthony Hawkins of Jan Street in Landrum. Hawkins passed away at 4:21 p.m. Thursday from closed head trauma secondary to motorcycle vs. stopped vehicle with boat, said the coroner.

No charges were filed in the crash. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

