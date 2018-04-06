Gowdy, Scott come together for book on their friendship

As the pair stepped onstage, the reception they got was expected, but the message they had was a deep one.

"I think it is a national security risk for us to be so polarized that we don't even trust the motives of each other," said U.S. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Scott was joined by Representative Trey Gowdy to talk about the friendship that has become a type of brotherhood between them both.

They joked, with Gowdy saying, "Once I yield to a United States Senator, I may not have another chance to talk tonight."

But there were moments that left the crowd at First Baptist Spartanburg speechless.

"The fifty years of our existence bridged a divide that allowed for me, after Dylann Roof walked into an African American Church to start a race war, to turn to Trey Gowdy, and to me, this distilled this concept of unlikely friendships," said Scott.

The two are in town to promote a book and a guide. The book, "Unified", talks about the unlikely friendship they've had for years--And how strong it has become.

"It's just a priority," said Gowdy. "At some point, we're going to sit at a table, and we're going to kind of unwind and ask about our day, and he's going to ask about whatever catastrophe I engaged in that day," he added somewhat jokingly.

Their message is giving those listening a clear understanding that differences are sometimes what brings people together. A friendship, forged in the Capitol, but cemented in a shared history.

And one they hope can teach others the value of, in a divided world.

"We're going to spend an eternity together," Scott said. "We might as well get our act together, because we really have a good chance here on Earth, right?"

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.