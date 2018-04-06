Exit ramp from I-85 N to Laurens Rd. reopens after dump truck rollover crash

The exit lane from I-85 North to Laurens Road was blocked early Friday morning as crews worked to remove an overturned dump truck.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. according to the SC Highway Patrol website. Injuries were reported.

A tow truck was on scene working to pull the truck from the roadway just after 4 a.m.

Shortly before 5 a.m. the scene cleared and the ramp reopened.

